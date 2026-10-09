Tamil Nadu demands 70 per cent GST share for states

CHENNAI: Finance Minister Dr N Marie Wilson on Thursday called for a fundamental change in the sharing of GST revenue with the union government, arguing states should retain 70% of the proceeds instead of the current 50:50 split. Making the demand at his first meeting of the GST Council in New Delhi, the minister said the states need a larger share of GST revenue, as they bear over 60% of public expenditure.

Urging the centre to come up with special packages for exporting states like Tamil Nadu, he said these should be outside the devolution mechanism and outside GST revenue share, so that the states are motivated to invest further and better in physical and social infrastructure for building a competitive ecosystem.

Drawing attention to several representations received from various trade associations of the state during the pre-GST Council consultative meeting held on September 3, 2026, Wilson highlighted that the differential GST rates on staple foods like rice are anomalous and exemption should be given irrespective of the quantity.