Tamil Nadu: Four family property deeds to go paperless from November 2

CHENNAI: The state is set to make the registration of four types of family property deeds paperless from November 2, allowing documents to be created, submitted and processed online while requiring the parties to appear before the sub-registrar only for authentication, according to a G.O. issued by the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department on Wednesday.

The move covers settlement deeds, release deeds, partition deeds and revocation of settlement deeds relating to family arrangements, and is part of the registration department’s continuing shift towards digital registration under Project STAR 3.0. It follows an announcement made by the Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister in the Assembly on September 7 that the categories of documents would be brought under paperless registration.

According to the G.O., the digitally executed deeds and supporting documents will be submitted through the online registration facility and processed through an electronic workflow. After registration, the document will be digitally sent to the citizen’s login and preserved in the STAR system.