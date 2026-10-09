Tamil Nadu to hire private firms to conduct recruitment tests

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is drawing up a list of pre-approved companies that state departments can hire to run online recruitment exams — except TNPSC — in an effort to cut the time taken to arrange tests each time a department needs to hire. A department can directly let any of the chosen firms run the exam at its agreed price, or ask them to quote again. However, they are not obliged to use the panel.

Official sources said the state earlier had vendors but is now seeking firms with larger security and technology infrastructure to conduct the exams. The Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA) has invited bids from companies with experience in conducting computer-based examinations for various departments across the state.

Up to three firms will be empanelled for each type exam size and service package. Prices will be fixed once for a year, with the option to renew the panel for two more years. The bids close on October 29 and will be opened the same day, according to the tender document accessed by TNIE.