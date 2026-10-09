Tamil Nadu to hire private firms to conduct recruitment tests

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is drawing up a list of pre-approved companies that state departments can hire to run online recruitment exams — except TNPSC — in an effort to cut the time taken to arrange tests each time a department needs to hire. A department can directly let any of the chosen firms run the exam at its agreed price, or ask them to quote again. However, they are not obliged to use the panel.
Official sources said the state earlier had vendors but is now seeking firms with larger security and technology infrastructure to conduct the exams. The Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA) has invited bids from companies with experience in conducting computer-based examinations for various departments across the state.
Up to three firms will be empanelled for each type exam size and service package. Prices will be fixed once for a year, with the option to renew the panel for two more years. The bids close on October 29 and will be opened the same day, according to the tender document accessed by TNIE.
For tests with more than 20,000 candidates in a sitting, firms need average yearly revenue of at least `15 crore. They must also have already run three exams of that scale. The smallest category, for fewer than 100 candidates, asks for `1 crore revenue.
The tender also provides for penalties for lapses, such as fine of `10 lakh for irregularities in publishing results, question paper leakage, etc. TNeGA will only create and maintain the panel. It will not select vendors for individual departments, conduct examinations or make payments to the companies.
It will charge departments 2% to 2.5% of the project value for advisory services, according to official sources. The tender does not specify how many exams are expected to be conducted through the panel. Companies can submit queries until October 15.