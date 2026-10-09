Tamil Nadu’s coral reefs on bleach alert with warming ocean waters

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s coral reefs are being placed under heightened surveillance as scientists warn that a projected ‘Super’ El Niño in 2026-27 could trigger another episode of widespread bleaching. The state forest department is preparing measures to detect thermal anomalies early and respond to reef damage.

Historically, major global coral bleaching events have coincided with El Niño years. The latest event was in 2023-24, when there was an 8.9% decline in hard coral cover globally. A recent assessment by world meteorologists has warned of the risk posed by the projected super El Niño, while the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center has forecast an over 90% probability of a very strong El Niño event during 2026-27.

Tamil Nadu is particularly significant in India’s coral reef conservation efforts, with reefs distributed across the Gulf of Mannar and Palk Bay. The state has maintained systematic coral monitoring for more than two decades through the Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park (GOMMNP), in association with the Suganthi Devadason Marine Research Institute (SDMRI).