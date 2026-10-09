Three weeks to deadline, only 3 per cent of Tamil Nadu govt staff disclosed assets

CHENNAI: With just three weeks left for filing the annual statement of assets, debts and other liabilities for the year ended December 31, 2025, only 26,520 (3.12%) state government employees have filed it as of October 8.

The low compliance has raised questions among employees, particularly since the chief secretary’s August 5 directive states that submission of the statement would be taken into consideration while preparing panels for promotion.

Chief secretary M Sai Kumar directed all government servants to submit their Statement of Assets, Debts and Other Liabilities through the Integrated Financial and Human Resources Management System (IFHRMS) portal for the year ended December 31, 2025, by October 31, 2026.

The communication also stipulated in future, government employees should submit the statement for the year ending December 31 on or before March 31 of the succeeding year without fail. It further directed the date of filing the statement should be mentioned in the Annual Confidential Report of employees.

More significantly, submission of the statement would be considered while preparing promotion panels. “Non-filing of assets and liabilities within the stipulated time will be treated as a violation of the Tamil Nadu Government Servants’ Conduct Rules, 1973,” the communication said.