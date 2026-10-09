TIDCO floats tender for feasibility study on proposed dry port in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: The Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) on Thursday floated tender to appoint a consultant to prepare a Detailed Feasibility Report (DFR) for the proposed Multi-Modal Logistics Hub (MMLH) in Tiruchy.

The project, announced in the 2026-27 budget and subsequently declared on August 31 2026, by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay under Rule 110 in the Assembly, is envisaged as a dry port to strengthen logistics infrastructure in central Tamil Nadu.

As per the tender details, the consultant should identify and recommend a suitable site of at least 30 acres within Tiruchy district. The study will also include cargo demand, connectivity, stakeholder requirements and economic viability.

The proposed hub will also feature digital logistics systems integrated with the Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) and the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan. Feeder collection and consolidation centres are proposed in surrounding districts, including Villupuram, Salem and Madurai, along with provision for phased expansion and value-added logistics services.

The tender process will begin with a pre-proposal meeting on October 22, and bids can be submitted until November 12. The DFR is to be completed within 28 weeks of signing the contract, excluding the time taken by TIDCO for reviews and approvals.

Speaking to TNIE, Tiruchy MP Durai Vaiko said a couple of locations had already been identified by the district administration, but the final decision would be taken only after completion of the DFR.

Vaiko said the Centre had expressed its willingness to take up the project as it will reduce freight costs and transit time to six major ports - Chennai, Kamarajar, Kattupalli, VO Chidambaranar, Cochin and Vizhinjam.