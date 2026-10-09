TN bypolls: Stalin calls TVK's win 'interim victory for betrayal' as Vijay targets DMK, AIADMK

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK founder C Joseph Vijay on Friday attributed his party's bypoll wins to the DMK's remarks against women and the AIADMK's alleged betrayal of its founding leaders, while DMK chief MK Stalin termed the outcome an "interim victory for betrayal" and said the decline of "politics built on false images" had begun.

Vijay congratulated Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) nominees Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama on their victories in the by-elections to Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies.

The Election Commission declared Sathyabama the winner in Dharapuram, where she defeated her nearest DMK rival, S Suganya, by 9,471 votes. The official declaration for Madurantakam was awaited, although Kumaravel appeared set for a decisive win.

Targeting the DMK without naming it directly, Vijay said the bypoll victory was a vote against "defamatory speech aimed at women". His remarks came against the backdrop of allegations that Stalin bodyshamed Sathyabama during the campaign.

Vijay also hit out at AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami without naming him, attributing the TVK's victory to "betrayal of blemishless leaders and their followers".