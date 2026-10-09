TWAD plans Rs 30 crore overhaul of motor pumps in Melur water scheme

MADURAI: The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board is set to undertake a major Rs 30 crore overhaul of the motor pumps in the Melur Combined Water Supply Scheme (CWSS) in Madurai.

The project involves replacing more than 310 motor pumps of capacities ranging from 2 HP to 150 HP across the scheme. The proposal has been sent to higher authorities in Chennai for approval and is expected to be cleared within a few days.

The scheme covers around 1,430 rural habitations across eight unions. It also caters to municipalities including Melur, Thirumangalam and Avaniyapuram, besides six town panchayats, including Thirunagar, Vilangudi and Paravai in Madurai district. Singampunari Town Panchayat in Sivaganga district is also covered under the scheme.

Speaking to TNIE, a TWAD (Madurai) official said the Melur CWSS is a major drinking water project that sources water from the Cauvery River and supplies it to Melur, surrounding municipalities, town panchayats and hundreds of rural habitations in Madurai. The project was conceived in 2005-06, while pipeline installation was carried out between 2010 and 2012 at a total cost of Rs 784 crore.