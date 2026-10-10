Arguments begin in trial of 10-year-old girl’s sexual assault, murder case near Coimbatore’s Sulur

COIMBATORE: Arguments in the trial of the 10-year-old girl's sexual assault and murder case near Sulur began in the Special Court for Pocso Cases in Coimbatore.

The case relates to the death of a Class 5 student from a village near Sulur in the Coimbatore district, whose body was found in a waterbody near Kannampalayam on May 22 this year, a day after she went missing. Two suspects, K Karthi (35) and R Mohan (31), were arrested in connection with the case.

Sulur police filed an 819-page charge sheet before the special Pocso court on June 9, which included 104 prosecution witnesses and 215 documents. The special Pocso court had framed charges against the accused before commencing the trial. Following this, the arguments in the trial begins on Thursday.

According to the sources, special public prosecutor K R Sankaran commenced his arguments on Thursday and continued it on Friday in front of Sessions Judge K Hariharan. The next hearing is posted on Monday.

Considering the gravity of the case, Inspector General of Police (West zone) RV Ramya Bharathi, Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police A Pavan Kumar Reddy and the investigation officer were present in court on Friday.

The girl went missing from near her residence on the evening of May 21. Following a search, her family and neighbours approached Sulur police and the body was found the following day near Kannampalayam.