Centuries-old sati stone lies half buried near Tenkasi railway station in TN

TENKASI: A centuries-old sati stone lies partly buried and neglected by the roadside near Tenkasi railway station, prompting calls for its preservation. Archaeology officials are considering moving it to the Courtallam museum or protecting and displaying it at the site.

Believed to date to the 16th or 17th century, the stone commemorates a man identified in its inscription as Ariyavan and his unnamed wife, who immolated herself on his funeral pyre.

Archaeology enthusiast V Narayanamoorthy told TNIE that the male figure is depicted wearing a thalai paagai (turban), with a twisted moustache and ornaments on his neck, arms, legs and shoulders. “The female figure is shown with her left leg folded and her right leg hanging down. She holds a flower in her right hand, while her left hand rests on her thigh. She also wears ornaments on her neck, arms and legs. Her left breast is damaged,” he said.

According to Narayanamoorthy, the inscription identifies the man as Ariyavan but does not name his wife, describing her instead as “the woman who did not part with her husband” (Kanavanai Piriyaathaal). He said the lettering suggested that the stone dated to the 16th century. “Two or three sati stones found at this location decades ago have gone missing. The archaeology department should at least move this surviving stone to a museum and safeguard it,” he said.