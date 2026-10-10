Coimbatore pregnant woman, unborn child die; family alleges negligence at government PHC

COIMBATORE: The family of a 27-year-old pregnant woman who died along with her unborn child has petitioned the Coimbatore district collector, alleging medical negligence and absence of a doctor at a government primary health centre (PHC). They have urged the authorities to conduct an inquiry and take action against those responsible.

The deceased woman, Shanthi, was married to P Manikandan (35), an IT professional from Madurai district and the couple have a five-year-old daughter. Shanthi had been staying at her mother's house in Selavapuram, Coimbatore, ahead of her second delivery.

Around 11 am on Thursday, Shanthi and her mother, Sundaravalli, visited the Telugupalayam PHC. According to her relatives, a doctor examined her and advised she be admitted to the hospital. However, the doctor allegedly left the facility thereafter and only a nurse attended to her.

Family members allege that Shanthi developed severe bleeding around midnight and her condition deteriorated. As no doctor was available even at around 2.30am on Friday, Shanthi was taken to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) in an 108 ambulance.