Coimbatore pregnant woman, unborn child die; family alleges negligence at government PHC

COIMBATORE: The family of a 27-year-old pregnant woman who died along with her unborn child has petitioned the Coimbatore district collector, alleging medical negligence and absence of a doctor at a government primary health centre (PHC). They have urged the authorities to conduct an inquiry and take action against those responsible.
The deceased woman, Shanthi, was married to P Manikandan (35), an IT professional from Madurai district and the couple have a five-year-old daughter. Shanthi had been staying at her mother's house in Selavapuram, Coimbatore, ahead of her second delivery.
Around 11 am on Thursday, Shanthi and her mother, Sundaravalli, visited the Telugupalayam PHC. According to her relatives, a doctor examined her and advised she be admitted to the hospital. However, the doctor allegedly left the facility thereafter and only a nurse attended to her.
Family members allege that Shanthi developed severe bleeding around midnight and her condition deteriorated. As no doctor was available even at around 2.30am on Friday, Shanthi was taken to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) in an 108 ambulance.
Around 4am, doctors declared her dead, said U Kannan, a family member. Relatives also said that CMCH doctors had informed them that Shanthi died while being transported to the hospital. Speaking to reporters, Shanthi's relative alleged that the PHC staff failed to provide adequate treatment.
"Even though they knew that a pregnant woman was in a dangerous condition, the doctor did not return to the PHC. She was attended to by just one nurse and a sanitation worker. We believe the hospital's negligence led to the deaths of Shanthi and her unborn child," they alleged.
The family has urged the district collector to order a thorough inquiry into the woman's death and to take stringent action against the doctor concerned. They have also sought government assistance to secure the future and livelihood of the five-year-old daughter of the deceased.