LoP Rahul Gandhi to meet CM Vijay ahead of student outreach event

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will meet Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at the latter’s residence in Neelankarai on Saturday. This would mark their first meeting since Vijay took oath as chief minister and the formation of the Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance.

Rahul Gandhi will then go on to attend the ‘Maanavargalin Kural’ (Voice of Students) programme at Island Grounds in Chennai at 5 pm. Rahul is scheduled to arrive at Chennai airport at 12.30 pm and meet Vijay at 1.30 pm for lunch at his Casuarina Drive residence. The leaders are expected to discuss aspects of state politics including the common minimum programme of the alliance and their plans for future elections at the state and national level.

“TVK has become part of the INDIA bloc at the state level. TVK will participate in protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar in TN,” a Congress leader told TNIE.