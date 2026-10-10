Madras HC: Taxes and charges keep rising, quality of infra fails to keep pace

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has observed that the infrastructure facilities provided to the citizens are not commensurate with the steadily increasing tax and other charges of essential services.

A division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and Rajesh Vivekanandan made the observation while hearing a petition filed by Saju Alex, a Chennai resident. The petition sought directions to the local civic authorities, including the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), to remove encroachments, illegal parking, and workshops obstructing Scheme Road and footpath at Ellaiyamman Colony in Teynampet, Chennai.

Collection of property tax, water tax, licence fee etc. by the GCC mandates them to provide services to the people residing in the city. It is a corresponding duty vested on the authorities and failure on their part has to be viewed seriously, it said.