Madurai Kamaraj University trains 7,200 students through 100 short-term skill development courses

MADURAI: Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) has completed 100 short-term skill development courses, training around 7,200 students in advanced research, applied sciences, digital technology and other specialised fields, with support from the National Higher Education Mission of the Union Ministry of Education.

The courses, ranging from three to 10 days, were conducted by MKU faculty members to equip students with practical skills and improve their employability. The initiative aligns with the government’s focus on skill development and aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry requirements.

The courses covered a wide range of subjects, including genomics and bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, cell culture, drug screening, chemistry instrumentation, electrochemistry, renewable energy, artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, cloud computing, cybersecurity, media production, design, communication, food entrepreneurship, agriculture and business administration.

Speaking to TNIE, RUSA Coordinator Prof Kumaresan said the varsity attributed the initiative’s success to its research infrastructure and specialised facilities established with RUSA support. “These include equipment and facilities worth around Rs 20 crore, such as an Ancient DNA Laboratory, a Biosafety Level III (BSL-III) laboratory, high-content drug screening platforms, chemical and biological characterisation equipment, a skill development laboratory equipped with 300 computers and a high-performance computing facility. MKU faculty members with active research programmes and publications in international journals have played a key role in delivering the training,” he said.

He further stated that the university is currently analysing the outcomes of the courses to identify areas for improvement and plan further initiatives. The varsity also aims to transform the programme into a continuous skill development centre by offering courses through multiple modes. (National Higher Education Mission is known as the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan.)