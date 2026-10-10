Medical research should benefit underserved: TN Governor Arlekar

CHENNAI: Medical research must translate into tangible benefits for people across society, including those living in remote villages and underserved communities, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said on Friday.

Speaking at NAMSCON 2026, the 66th annual conference and convocation of the National Academy of Medical Sciences (India), hosted by SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre at Kattankulathur, Arlekar called for research and healthcare services to be made accessible to all sections.

At the three-day conference, he urged doctors and researchers to consider how their work and deliberations could improve people’s lives. The country could achieve comprehensive development only when progress extended across all sectors, including education and healthcare, he said.

Dr Abhijat Sheth, chairman of the National Medical Commission (NMC), highlighted the rapid pace of change in medicine. He said advances in the field were reshaping clinical practice, with precision and personalised medicine becoming more important.

Around 1,200 delegates, including researchers, academicians and healthcare professionals from across the country, registered for the conference, which is being held under the theme ‘Synergy of Science and Technology in Healthcare for a Healthier Tomorrow’.