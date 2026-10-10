Navaratri cheer for Vilachery artisans in TN as orders from Karnataka spur sales

MADURAI: The festival season has augured well for artisans in Vilachery who said sales have increased by 40% compared to last year. Nearly 300 families in Vilachery are engaged in making traditional clay idols for Vinayagar Chathurthi, golu dolls for Navaratri and figurines for Christmas for several generations. The Tamil Nadu government recognised Vilachery as a toy-making micro cluster in 2022, acknowledging its traditional craftsmanship.

Navratri is a major season for the artisans, with clay dolls supplied to several states.

M Ramalingam, president of the Vilachery Clay Idol Makers Association, said artisans witnessed encouraging demand this year, with exports of clay dolls crossing Rs 10 crore against around Rs 7 crore during previous year.

“Idols are priced from Rs 50- Rs 80 for a six-inch figurine, and price varies according to size. Bulk orders from Karnataka contributed significantly to the increase in sales this year,” he said.