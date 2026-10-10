PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 261 crore coal berth, launch Rs 221 crore upgrade in Kamarajar Port

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday inaugurate a coal berth at Kamarajar Port and lay the foundation stone for the modernisation of an ageing cargo berth, two projects worth a combined Rs 482 crore that aim to secure fuel for Tamil Nadu’s power stations and lift efficiency at one of India’s major ports.

The new Coal Berth–3, built at a cost of Rs 261.05 crore, can handle 9mn tonnes a year. It will be run by the Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation (TNPGCL) on a captive basis, meaning it will serve the state utility’s own needs rather than third-party cargo. The berth can take Capesize vessels, the largest class of dry-bulk carriers, with a draft of up to 18 metres.

It is equipped with two ship unloaders, each rated at 2,000 tonnes an hour, feeding a 4,000-tonne-an-hour conveyor system. The conveyor will carry coal directly to the North Chennai thermal power plants.