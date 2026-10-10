PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 261 crore coal berth, launch Rs 221 crore upgrade in Kamarajar Port

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday inaugurate a coal berth at Kamarajar Port and lay the foundation stone for the modernisation of an ageing cargo berth, two projects worth a combined Rs 482 crore that aim to secure fuel for Tamil Nadu’s power stations and lift efficiency at one of India’s major ports.
The new Coal Berth–3, built at a cost of Rs 261.05 crore, can handle 9mn tonnes a year. It will be run by the Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation (TNPGCL) on a captive basis, meaning it will serve the state utility’s own needs rather than third-party cargo. The berth can take Capesize vessels, the largest class of dry-bulk carriers, with a draft of up to 18 metres.
It is equipped with two ship unloaders, each rated at 2,000 tonnes an hour, feeding a 4,000-tonne-an-hour conveyor system. The conveyor will carry coal directly to the North Chennai thermal power plants.
Meanwhile, General Cargo Berth–1 (GCB–1), with a capacity of 3 million tonnes a year, is to be upgraded, mechanised and operated under a public-private partnership at an estimated Rs 221 crore. The port says the aim is to speed up cargo handling, raise throughput, widen the range of commodities passing through the berth and cut the time vessels spend alongside.
The port stated that the project will encourage private-sector participation, improve logistics efficiency and make Kamarajar more competitive. According to a release, the two projects will reinforce the port's role in the state’s energy security, industrial growth and maritime logistics, and tie them to the government’s “Viksit Bharat 2047” development vision.