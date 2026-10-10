PM Modi's Chennai visit: 15K cops to be deployed

CHENNAI: Around 15,000 police personnel from law and order, crime, traffic and special units, along with the armed reserve, commando units and Tamil Nadu Special Police are set to be deployed as part of the five-tier security arrangement ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Chennai on Sunday.

The security has been strengthened at Chennai airport, Porur Bypass Metro station, the IIT Madras campus in Kotturpuram, Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam, the Lok Bhavan in Guindy and surrounding areas.

The police are also conducting intensive checks and surveillance along key routes to be taken by the prime minister.

Hotels, lodges and other facilities across the city are being checked. Railway stations, Metro stations and bus terminals are also under heightened surveillance.

In a separate announcement on Friday, the city police declared areas in and around Meenambakkam, Guindy, Kotturpuram, Porur and Nandambakkam, along with the routes to be used by the Prime Minister, as ‘red zones’ on Sunday.

The flying of drones and other unmanned aerial objects will be prohibited in these areas, except for government-authorised arrangements.

Restrictions under Sections 163 and 14(2) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, prohibiting the use of drones, remote-controlled micro-light aircraft, paragliders, hang gliders and hot-air balloons, are already in force across Greater Chennai Police limits from August 18 to October 16.