Puducherry seeks centre’s approval for new child care centres

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Women and Child Development Minister V P Sivakolundhu has urged Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi to expedite approval for 77 new Anganwadi centres in UT and release pending central funds of Rs 3.19 crore under the Mission Vatsalya scheme.

During a meeting with Annapurna Devi in New Delhi, Sivakolundhu sought the urgent release of pending second instalment and early approval for the proposed new centres to augment the existing network of 855 Anganwadi centres in Puducherry.

The minister further requested special central financial assistance for the repair and renovation of existing Anganwadi buildings wherever necessary.

He said timely release of funds and early approval of the proposals would strengthen welfare services for children, women and families in Puducherry.

Earlier, speaking at the Sectoral Summit on Women and Child Development in New Delhi, he called for transforming Anganwadi Centres into child-friendly hubs combining quality nutrition with early childhood education. Pointing out gaps in basic facilities at some centres, he called for individual assessments of Anganwadis and for an action plan to be prepared to address these gaps within a defined timeframe.