Suspended DSP arrested for assault, caste abuse of wife in TN

VELLORE: Vellore CB-CID sleuths on Thursday arrested former Arakkonam DSP Y Jaffer Siddique for allegedly assaulting his wife and hurling casteist slurs at her. Jaffer, while he was serving as the DSP of the Paramakudi subdivision in Ramanathapuram district, was suspended nearly a month ago in connection with the complaint filed by his wife, according to the CB-CID.

Earlier, Jaffer's wife, Shobhana, filed a complaint with DGP Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, alleging that her husband had physically assaulted her and discriminated against her based on her caste. She also claimed that Jaffer had extramarital relationships with other women. The alleged incidents date back to his tenure as the DSP in Arakkonam. On July 4, he was transferred to Paramakudi.

After the DGP ordered an investigation, the CB-CID summoned Jaffer for questioning on Thursday. The inquiry allegedly went on for seven hours, following which Jaffer was arrested. Later in the night, he was produced before the Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in Vellore, and was subsequently lodged in Vellore Central Prison.