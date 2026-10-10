Tamil Nadu: No bridge, thousands of villagers go the extra miles

VELLORE: For nearly 10,000 residents from five villages -- Agaramchery, Koothampakkam, Kollamangalam, Pallikuppam and Chinnanchery -- a 250-metre-long fair-weather crossing across the Palar river is their fastest route to reach Gudiyatham, which has become the administrative hub of the region following the trifurcation of Vellore district in 2019. The journey through the dirt road across the waterbody cuts short the otherwise tedious trip by nearly 10 kilometres. However, during monsoon season, the dirt road gets flooded, forcing the villagers to travel through Pallikonda (around 17 kilometres) or Madhanur in Tirupattur district (18 kilometres) to reach Gudiyatham for essential government and medical services and markets.

A permanent bridge via Melalathur village would reduce the distance to Gudiyatham to around 8 kilometres. A project to build a permanent bridge was previously announced, and Rs 37 crore was allocated in the 2025-26 state budget, however, the project has since remained at a standstill. During the gram sabha meetings held on October 2, the villagers passed fresh resolutions demanding the construction of a permanent bridge. Melalathur panchayat president R Sujatha said that several resolutions seeking the bridge were passed at previous gram sabha meetings as well, but no action followed.

Meanwhile, with the dirt road getting washed away every monsoon, re-laying it has become the standard practice. Agaramchery village panchayat vice president M Prabhakaran said the mud road was re-laid six times in the last five years, costing around Rs 2.5 lakh each time.