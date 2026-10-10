Tamil Nadu: State subsidy fuels surge in rooftop solar applications in Tiruchy district

TIRUCHY: Applications for rooftop solar installations have surged in Tiruchy district following the introduction of an additional state government subsidy. A total of 1,020 applications have been received in the past two months alone, against the average of 200 being received earlier every month under the Centre’s PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, officials of Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) said.

TNPDCL’s Tiruchy metro division has set a target of installing 3,563 rooftop solar connections by the Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) under the state government’s subsidy scheme by March 31, 2027.

A total of 183 connections have been installed in the past two months against the target, while 1,020 applications are being processed. The state has set an overall target of one lakh connections under the scheme. Separately, Tiruchy has a target of installing 15,000 rooftop solar connections under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana by March 31, 2027. Around 4,600 connections have already been installed under the scheme since April 1, 2024.