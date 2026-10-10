TN gets new home secretary, DVAC chief; Lakhoni back in TNEB

CHENNAI: In a bureaucratic reshuffle, the state government on Friday appointed senior IAS officer A Karthik as the new Home Secretary and brought back Rajesh Lakhoni to head Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL), while also appointing a full-time director for the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) amid ongoing probes against several former DMK ministers.

A Karthik replaces K Manivasan, who will assume charge as the Commissioner of Land Administration, a post hitherto held by Rajesh Lakhoni.

Manivasan was appointed as Home Secretary by the ECI during the April Assembly elections, and the TVK government had retained him in the key position. His transfer comes in the backdrop of increasing law and order issues. Besides, V Arun Roy, CMD of TNEB/TNPDCL (and chairman of the three other power companies), has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Finance (Expenditure), replacing N Venkatesh, who will take over as the new Secretary to the Agriculture Department — a portfolio additionally held by N Subbaiyan.

Lakhoni, who will take over as the CMD of TNPDCL (Chennai), will also function as Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation, Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation and Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation. The state government’s decision to bring back Lakhoni to TNEB assumes significance considering the recent power outages across the state. Lakhoni headed Tamil Nadu’s power-sector organisations from May 17, 2021, to October 2024, serving as the CMD of TNEB Limited and Tangedco, and as Chairman of TANTRANSCO. He later held additional charge of the TNPGCL and Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation.