Track work to affect train services in Coimbatore from October 13

COIMBATORE: Several passenger and express train services passing through Coimbatore will be partially curtailed or diverted on October 13, 14, 15 and 17 owing to track maintenance works at the Coimbatore Junction railway yard.

According to Southern Railway, three passenger and MEMU services will be short-terminated on specific dates, while three others will originate from alternative stations.

The Shoranur-Coimbatore Passenger (56604) will terminate at Podanur on October 13 and 17, while the Mettupalayam-Podanur MEMU (66615) will terminate at Coimbatore Junction on the same days. The Mettupalayam-Coimbatore MEMU (66613) will terminate at Coimbatore North on October 14 and 15.

Consequently, the Coimbatore-Shoranur Passenger (56603) will originate from Podanur at 4.38 pm, instead of Coimbatore Junction, on October 13 and 17. The Podanur-Mettupalayam MEMU (66616) will start from Coimbatore Junction at 3.45 pm on those days.

Meanwhile, the Coimbatore-Mettupalayam MEMU (66614) will originate from Coimbatore North at 11.57 am on October 14 and 15. Several long-distance trains will also be diverted via Irugur and Podanur.

On October 13, the Bilaspur-Ernakulam Weekly Express (22815) will skip Coimbatore Junction and stop at Podanur at 3.42 pm.

On October 14, the Secunderabad-Thiruvananthapuram Sabari Express (20629), Chennai Egmore-Mangaluru Central Express (16159), Dhanbad-Podanur Amrit Bharat Express (16620) and Dibrugarh-Kanniyakumari Vivek Express (22504) will operate on the diverted route.

The Chennai Egmore-Mangaluru Central Express will also skip Peelamedu and Coimbatore North, besides Coimbatore Junction.