Two Dalits men allegedly forced to prostrate before dominant caste members over burial dispute in Erode

PERUNDURAI: Two Dalits in Perumpalli village near here in Erode district were allegedly forced to prostrate

before dominant caste members following a dispute over burial ground access, police said on Saturday.

The incident came to light after a video, purportedly showing the men being forced to fall at the feet of the others, went viral.

Following the death of a 90-year-old man on October 5 due to age-related ailments, members of the Scheduled Caste (SC) community brought his body for burial.

However, individuals from the dominant community blocked the process, triggering a tense confrontation.

During the heated argument, members of the dominant community allegedly threatened the Dalit villagers, warning that they would be barred from seeking future employment in the locality, police said.

Under threat of economic boycott, two Dalits were forced to fall at the feet of the dominant caste villagers.

In response to the incident, the Thingalur police registered a case late Thursday night based on a complaint filed by the Perundurai revenue inspector.

Charges have been invoked against two individuals under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and an investigation is on.

The burial was ultimately completed under police protection and the supervision of Revenue Department officials.

The incident seems to be a fallout of prevailing caste discrimination, sources said.