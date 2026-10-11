A month after ban, phone rule relaxed in Tamil Nadu temples

TIRUCHY: A month after restrictions on mobile phones came into effect at major temples across the state on September 1, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department has relaxed the norms following opposition from devotees. People can now carry mobile phones inside temples but must keep them switched off. Taking photographs and shooting videos are still prohibited and violators will be fined, officials said.

The revised rules are expected to be welcomed by devotees visiting Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam, Samayapuram Mariamman Temple, Jambukeswarar Temple in Thiruvanaikoil, Vekkali Amman Temple in Woraiyur and Arulmigu Thayumanavar Swamy Temple at Rockfort in Tiruchy district.

Sources said devotees wishing to deposit their phones at the designated counter can do so after paying fee of Rs 5 per phone at Woraiyur and Thiruvanaikoil temples, and free of cost at the three other temples.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior HR&CE official said, “The aim was to prevent activities that disturb devotees and affect the peaceful atmosphere inside temples.”

Temple authorities have put up banners at entrances and are making loudspeaker announcements to create awareness about the revised norms. Another official said security personnel and temple staff would monitor compliance with the rules. Managing deposit counters had also posed practical difficulties, particularly during peak hours, as collecting and returning phones to large numbers of devotees, including those from other states, caused delays.

G Soundar, a devotee from Srirangam, said, “Mobile phone restriction is welcome, but people face difficulties when they need to contact their family or during emergencies. Allowing devotees to carry their phones, while not permitting them to take photos or videos, is a good decision. The rules should be followed properly.”