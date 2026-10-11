Centre targeting TN’s identity, rights: Rahul Gandhi

No govt can crush spirit of young people: Rahul

Rahul accused Modi and Amit Shah of employing fear, hatred and division to stifle dissent. He alleged that Modi, Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and CEC Gyanesh Kumar were undermining democracy.

Responding to a student’s question on the protection of fundamental rights and the dignity of students, Rahul said no government could crush the spirit of young people. Quoting Thanthai Periyar, he said students should not accept anything simply because someone had said it; they should question and examine everything.

During the interaction, Rahul asked Indhirapriyan, a student from Erode, what Periyar would tell PM Modi. Manirathinam, brother of MBBS aspirant Anitha who died by suicide after failing to secure a medical seat under NEET, in his onstage interaction recalled the difficulties faced by his sister.

‘Capital turned into a prison’

Later, addressing reporters at the Chennai airport, Rahul alleged that the national capital had been turned into a “prison” and that BJP workers had been unleashed against protesting youngsters.

He said the government should understand that the opposition and the youth were closing in on those responsible for what he described as a conspiracy against the people, democracy, and the Constitution.

“There is no escape now,” Rahul said, repeating the warning and naming Modi, Gyanesh Kumar, and Shah. He alleged that they had attacked the “heart and soul” of the country.

Referring to the youth who were allegedly attacked in Delhi, he said the opposition would ensure that they receive justice. He also urged those in power to recognise the opposition to their ‘attacks’ on democratic institutions and constitutional values.