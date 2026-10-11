Class 10 student killed, three injured after car rams into fish stall near TN's Manapparai

TIRUCHY: A Class 10 school student was killed and three others were injured after a car went out of control and rammed into a roadside fish stall near Manapparai in Tiruchy district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as R Johnson (16) from Sekkanam village in Manapparai taluk. The injured were identified as A Lawrence (17) from Amayapuram village, Y Vincent Xavier (35) from Palayakottai village, V Rajasekaran (39) from Chettiyapatti village.

According to police, Johnson’s father Rayappan died four months ago. After this, Johnson was studying Class 10 at the government higher secondary school in Karungulam near Vaiyampatti. To support his family, he had been selling fish at a roadside stall in Karattupatti every Sunday.

At around 7 am on Sunday, Johnson was running his fish stall as usual when a car travelling from Thoothukudi towards Chennai went out of control and rammed into the stall. In this accident Johnson and Lawrence, Vincent and Rajasekaran, who had come to buy fish, sustained severe injuries.

On receiving information, Vaiyampatti police rushed to the spot and rescued the injured and admitted Johnson to the Manapparai government hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The three injured were admitted to a private hospital in Manapparai for treatment.

Following the accident ,Vaiyampatti police registered a case and arrested the car driver M Guruprakash Pandiyan (26) from Dindigul district and are investigating the matter.