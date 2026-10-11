Coimbatore's Bharathiar University fills five key posts soon

COIMBATORE: Nearly ten years later, Bharathiar University has opted to fill its key administrative posts. Higher Education Department Secretary Dheeraj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor (V-C) and convenor of Bharathiar University, approved filling five key posts — Dean of the College Development Council, NSS Coordinator, Public Relations Officer, Additional Controller of Examinations, and Director of the Centre for Distance and Online Education.

An officer from Bharathiar University told TNIE that there are eight key administrative posts, including Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, and Controller of Examinations. He said that six of the eight posts have been vacant for several years.

"Senior professors were currently managing these key posts, handling administrative work along with their routine teaching responsibilities. After recruitment, senior professors would be relieved of these additional responsibilities, and the newly recruited would serve a three-year tenure as per the university's norms", he said.

He added that appointing a Vice-Chancellor was a government decision, while the university administration would fill the remaining vacancies at Bharathiar University.

The former president of the Association of University Teachers (AUT), K Thirunavakkarasu, welcomed the move and said they had been demanding the filling of these key posts to strengthen the university's administration.

Bharathiar University Registrar R Rajavel said the recruitment process would begin this month and that these posts had been vacant for more than ten years at the university.