Colleges, firms cannot collect caste info: Madras HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently held that private educational institutions and firms in the state cannot mandatorily collect caste details in application forms.

A bench of justices CV Karthikeyan and R Sakthivel gave the direction on a PIL petition filed by N Vikraman of Virudhunagar district. Vikraman alleged that many private colleges require applicants to disclose their caste and community details for enrolment, though there is no statutory requirement for such disclosure.

Claiming that compulsory collection of the details may lead to discrimination in selection and admission processes, he requested the court to prohibit the institutions and companies from collecting those details.