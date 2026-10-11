Encroachments choke access to Salem VOC Market

SALEM: Salem’s VOC Market, a major hub for flowers, fruits and vegetables near the old bus stand, is witnessing declining customer footfall as traffic congestion and difficulty accessing the market make shopping increasingly time-consuming. Encroachments along narrow approach roads, inadequate parking facilities and heavy traffic during weekends and festivals have made it difficult for customers to reach the market, affecting sales.

Redeveloped under the Smart City project and inaugurated in 2023, the market was expected to provide better facilities for traders and customers. However, vendors say access remains a major concern, with vehicles frequently getting held up at key junctions and struggling to move through the narrow roads.

“Encroachments on both sides of the roads make it difficult for vehicles to enter and leave the market smoothly. The problem is particularly severe near the entrance, where two one-way roads, one for entry and the other for exit, meet at a junction, causing vehicles to jostle for space. There is also only little room for pedestrians to move freely,” said Asaithambi, a flower vendor at the market.

The situation becomes worse during weekends, festivals and special occasions at the several temples in and around the market. Customers often spend a long time getting in and out of the market, making their visits tedious and adding to the fuel costs, he said.

“People do not want to spend so much time getting here and returning home, especially when traffic is heavy. Many are choosing other places to buy flowers rather than getting caught in the congestion. This has affected customer footfall, daily sales and profits,” said another flower vendor.