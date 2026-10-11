Fresh spell of youth protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar in Chennai, 150 detained

CHENNAI: Chennai, on Saturday, witnessed another wave of protests by youth and activists in four places demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar or his removal from the post. M K Stalin

More than 150 protesters were detained during four separate demonstrations on Saturday. Those detained were released later in the evening, and FIRs were registered in this connection.

Leaders of political parties, including DMK president M K Stalin, condemned the detention of protesters across the country and demanded their immediate release.

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest on Sivananda Salai, where a scuffle broke out with the police. An SFI member sustained head injury and was taken to a government hospital. The CPM held a demonstration near R R Stadium, while the All India United Students’ Federation staged a protest on Anna Salai.

Earlier in the day, over 40 protesters gathered at Elliot’s Beach in Besant Nagar, demanding the CEC’s resignation and opposing the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. The police said the protesters had neither obtained permission nor submitted a petition seeking approval. The protesters, on the other hand, said the police denied them permission at the designated venue.