Madras HC: Mom gets child’s custody after dad’s matrimonial advertisement

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court recently granted a mother permanent custody of her child and permission to take the minor to her workplace abroad after learning that the father floated a matrimonial advertisement stating he is a divorcee without a child.

The orders to take the child to Canada, where the petitioner-mother is working, were passed recently by Justice P B Balaji. Pointing to the submission of the petitioner’s counsel that the respondent-father advertised on tamilmatrimony.com on October 25, 2025, that he is a divorcee and has no children, the judge said this clearly confirms the fact the father has disowned his own minor child.

“I do not see the respondent/father to be in any way competent to be a guardian or act in the best interest of the minor child,” the judge added.

Referring to the documentary evidence submitted by the petitioner on her employment in Canada and her earning a total pay of Rs 3.80 lakh per month, the judge said she was able to satisfactorily prove that she is capable of taking care of the minor, including meeting all maintenance and educational expenses. On the contrary, the father has not shown any interest to even meet the child despite being given visitation rights and not choosing to contest the present petition.

The petitioner’s child was born in 2018. Following issues between them, the couple had their marriage dissolved in 2024.

The petitioner had left her child with her parents before moving to Canada in 2022.