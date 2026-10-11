Man killed in wild elephant attack near Kotagiri in Nilgiris district

NILGIRIS: A 28-year-old man was killed in a wild elephant attack at Kookalthorai near Kotagiri early on Saturday.

The deceased, G Praveen Kumar, a daily wage labourer from Periyamathampalayam near Karamadai in Coimbatore district, was visiting Kambatti Combai village in Kookalthorai to see his grandmother when he was attacked by a lone tusker.

Following information from locals, Kattabettu Forest Range staff visited the spot and took him to Kotagiri government hospital, where he was declared dead on Saturday morning.

"After reaching Indira Nagar in Kambatti Combai, he slept at the bus stand after consuming alcohol on Friday night. We suspect the incident could have occurred around 3 am on Saturday when he woke up and was heading to see his grandmother. His grandmother was unaware of the incident until he was declared dead," an official of Kattabettu range said.