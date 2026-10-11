Notice issued to Tamil Nadu government over plea to avoid delay in paddy procurement

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently issued notice to the state government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed seeking a series of directions to the government to prevent delay in procurement of paddy at the direct procurement centres (DPCs) across the state.

The litigant KK Ramesh of Madurai alleged in his petition that there are various irregularities in the procurement of paddy at the DPCs.

Due to lack of storage spaces and inadequate DPCs, many farmers are forced to leave their paddy in front of the DPCs, Ramesh alleged.

As a result, the paddy bags get soaked in rain and become ineligible for procurement, leaving the farmers in debt, he added.

Citing that countries like the United States and Israel have advanced technologies to protect agricultural produce from getting damaged by rain or heat, Ramesh requested the court to direct the authorities concerned to safeguard the livelihood of farmers by taking immediate measures to prevent paddy bags from getting soaked in rain on a war-footing.

He also wanted directions to transport piled up paddy at the DPCs to rice mills or warehouses through lorries belonging to DPCs or Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation.

He further sought a direction to appoint flying squads to monitor DPC officials to prevent unnecessary delay and irregularities.

A bench of justices P Velmurugan and KK Ramakrishnan issued notice to the authorities concerned and adjourned the case to November 6 for filing counter.