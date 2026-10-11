Protect Tamil Nadu's Adichanallur excavation site from rain: Ex-minister Thangam to ASI and government

THOOTHUKUDI: Former DMK minister Thangam Thenarasu on Saturday criticised the Union government and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) over the continuous threat of rainwater damage to archaeological artefacts at the Adichanallur excavation site. However, ASI officials denied the allegations, stating that the artefacts at the site were safe.

In a post on X, Thenarasu alleged that the invaluable archaeological evidence at Adichanallur was repeatedly being exposed to the risk of damage from rainwater. He urged the Union government and the ASI, which, he said, are responsible for protecting the historical artefacts, to take immediate steps to complete the pending construction works and safeguard the ancient archaeological evidence at the site. “Such negligence in protecting Tamil history must not continue any longer,” he said.

ASI says artefacts safe

When contacted by TNIE, Adichanallur site in-charge and archeologist Aravazhi said none of the artefacts had been damaged by the rain. “We are removing the temporary shelters over the excavation site to set up permanent ones. During this work, some urns in a small portion of the site were filled with rainwater. Other artefacts, including the iron objects that had already been taken out, were safeguarded. The work on the shelters will be completed soon. We will not allow any artefacts to be damaged under any circumstances,” he added.