Service PG doctors can join open counselling, says TN Minister Arunraj

CHENNAI: Health Minister KG Arunraj on Saturday said Service PG doctors of the 2023-2026 batch, who will complete their studies in October and have been given temporary postings, would be eligible to participate in open counselling. His clarification came after doctors expressed hardship and questioned the postings made without proper counselling, unlike in previous years.

In a press release, Arunraj said the temporary postings were an administrative arrangement to ensure doctors received their salaries on time. As per G.O. 131, all posts filled temporarily would be notified during the next counselling. Regular counselling would be conducted soon based on the Civil Medical List and seniority, he said.

Doctors on temporary appointments could participate without hindrance and would be posted based on merit and seniority, he added.

The temporary postings had been made after considering the top three choices indicated by doctors in their applications. Where vacancies were unavailable at their preferred locations, nearby places had been allotted, considering their family circumstances and the difficulties of travelling long distances.

The arrangement would ensure timely salary payments. The government would issue guidelines to ensure that last pay certificates and service registers were transferred within 30 days and salaries paid without hindrance during the first month at the new workplace.

Arunraj said Covid-19 had disrupted academic and counselling schedules. Counselling for doctors who completed postgraduate studies in October 2025 was held in December, leading to salary payment issues and administrative delays.