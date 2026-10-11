'Take steps to stop water theft before water release to PAP canals': Chairman N Kumar

TIRUPPUR: The chairman of PAP Joint Monitoring Committee has instructed officials from the water resources department to take necessary measures to prevent water theft before water is released to the second zone of PAP.

Water is expected to be released from Thirumoorthy Dam to the PAP's second zone for irrigation purposes towards the end of this month. However, farmers insist that in the current drought conditions, the released water will reach the entire irrigation area only if water theft is prevented. They are also submitting letters to the officials in this regard.

Against this backdrop, N Kumar, Chairman of PAP Joint Monitoring Committee and the Revenue Divisional Officer of Udumalaipet, in his letter to the executive engineers of Thirumoorthy and Aliyar divisions, said, "Water is set to be released for irrigation of PAP's second zone in a few days. Farmers have requested that only by eliminating water theft can all farmers in the second zone cultivate their crops and secure their livelihoods. Therefore, appropriate action must be taken."

He pointed out that water discharge must be monitored, and it must be ensured that water is provided only to the ayacut area.

"Unauthorised pipelines must be removed, and the electricity connection be disconnected. Criminal action must be taken against those who damage canal banks, and their pipes and motors must be confiscated. Police should register an FIR and take appropriate action on complaints filed by the WRD on water theft," he added.

"Water discharge and loss levels should be monitored. Officials should ensure that irrigation water reaches the tail-end areas," he added.