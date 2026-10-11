Tamil Nadu Education officials visit tribal village after TNIE report

KRISHNAGIRI: The school education department officials visited Gebraedoddi tribal village in Jawalagiri panchayat after TNIE published an article highlighting the lack of road and transportation facilities leading to school dropouts. Officials also found five students who had dropped out since their parents were not willing to send them to school citing the issue. Following the publication of the article, three block education officers and two block resource teacher educators (BRTE) visited the village on Friday and found that six school students were not enrolled in school due to the lack of road facilities in the tribal area. BEO Govindappa told TNIE that parents are unwilling to send their wards to school because of the poor transportation facilities. They also demanded a new anganwadi centre. “Following the inspection, a report will be sent to Krishnagiri CEO R Madan Kumar,” he said. Madan Kumar told TNIE that based on the report, we will discuss with the collector to enrol the children in school.

S Bagya (35) from Gebraedoddi told TNIE that her son, S Stalin, had dropped out of Class 9 due to the lack of community certificate.