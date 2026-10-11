Tamil Nadu: RPF registers 10 cases for unauthorised ads on railway premises

COIMBATORE: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has registered 10 cases for defacement and unauthorised advertisements on railway premises in and around Podanur. The violations involved advertisements for various commercial establishments, including tutorial centres, an optical shop, a sports establishment, an IAS academy and a hardware business.

Following instructions from K Arul Jothi, IG-cum-Principal Chief Security Commissioner (PCSC), Southern Railway, a team led by P Manikandan, Sub-Inspector of RPF, Podanur, conducted a special drive from September 29 to October 8 under the guidance of Rakesh Pandey, Divisional Security Commissioner, Salem Division.

The drive covered Podanur Railway Station, Nanjundapuram Road, Railway Colony, Podanur railway yard and railway bridges. During the drive, 10 cases of unauthorised writings and advertisements on railway compound walls and other structures were booked under relevant rules.

"A fine of Rs 5,000 was collected, and receipts were issued in all 10 cases. As a corrective measure, the firms and advertisers removed the unauthorised writings and advertisements and whitewashed the affected portions at their own expense. This restored the railway premises to a clean condition without any expenditure by the Railways," said Manikandan.

He added that the RPF would intensify enforcement and regularly monitor vulnerable locations to prevent the recurrence of violations in and around Podanur. Members of the public and commercial establishments have been urged to refrain from unauthorised writing, painting or displaying advertisements on railway property and to cooperate in maintaining clean railway premises.