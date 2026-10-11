‘We don’t need your lessons’: DMK hits out at Rahul Gandhi over Hindi title for Chennai event

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Sunday criticised the Congress for using a Hindi title for its student outreach programme in Tamil Nadu, with party spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai questioning the party's commitment to protecting the state's linguistic and cultural identity.
Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Chennai, Annadurai said the Congress should have chosen a Tamil or English title for an event held in the state. He also rejected Gandhi's remarks on safeguarding Tamil identity, saying the DMK did not need lessons from the Congress on the issue.
"There is no big difference between the BJP and Congress. Rahul Gandhi comes here and waxes eloquent... You did not even have the courtesy to name it in Tamil or a neutral language like English, and you are coming and teaching us—taking lessons on protecting our cultural identity? We don't need your lessons, Rahul Gandhi," Annadurai told reporters in Chennai.
The DMK spokesperson asserted that his party would not allow anyone to undermine Tamil Nadu's culture and identity.
"DMK is strong enough; DMK will not allow anybody to enter the state of Tamil Nadu who will destroy the culture and identity of the state of Tamil Nadu and its people," he said.
The remarks come amid a disagreement between the DMK and Congress, allies in Tamil Nadu's Secular Progressive Alliance and partners in the national INDIA bloc. The DMK has long opposed the imposition of Hindi in the state.
On October 10, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, addressed the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Chennai, where he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attacking Tamil Nadu's language, history and culture.
Gandhi said the state's linguistic and cultural identity would be protected and asserted that Modi would not be allowed to undermine it.
"It is an honour for me to be here in the great land of Tamil Nadu. As I often say, I always learn something from you — from the wisdom of Tamil Nadu," he said.
Referring to rationalist leader Periyar, Gandhi urged people not to accept something merely because another person had said it, but to analyse and question everything. He also quoted Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar on the relationship between learning and knowledge.
"The foundation of your curiosity is your language, culture, tradition, history, and land. We are not going to let Narendra Modi attack Tamil Nadu's language, history, and culture. He is not going to touch Tamil Nadu," Gandhi had said.
(With inputs from ANI)