‘We don’t need your lessons’: DMK hits out at Rahul Gandhi over Hindi title for Chennai event

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Sunday criticised the Congress for using a Hindi title for its student outreach programme in Tamil Nadu, with party spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai questioning the party's commitment to protecting the state's linguistic and cultural identity.

Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Chennai, Annadurai said the Congress should have chosen a Tamil or English title for an event held in the state. He also rejected Gandhi's remarks on safeguarding Tamil identity, saying the DMK did not need lessons from the Congress on the issue.

"There is no big difference between the BJP and Congress. Rahul Gandhi comes here and waxes eloquent... You did not even have the courtesy to name it in Tamil or a neutral language like English, and you are coming and teaching us—taking lessons on protecting our cultural identity? We don't need your lessons, Rahul Gandhi," Annadurai told reporters in Chennai.

The DMK spokesperson asserted that his party would not allow anyone to undermine Tamil Nadu's culture and identity.

"DMK is strong enough; DMK will not allow anybody to enter the state of Tamil Nadu who will destroy the culture and identity of the state of Tamil Nadu and its people," he said.