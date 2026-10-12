Annual fly ash audits for thermal plants must: CPCB

CHENNAI: Thermal power plants are required to undergo annual compliance audits for fly ash disposal, with reports to be submitted to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the state pollution control board concerned, the CPCB recently informed the National Green Tribunal.

The submission was made in response to the NGT’s recent order on a petition filed by the Tamil Nadu Fly Ash Brick and Blocks Manufacturers Association, which had sought clarity on whether the CPCB was required to conduct regular audits of fly ash dumped by thermal power plants.

In its response filed before the principal bench on October 5, the CPCB said the union environment ministry’s 2021 Ash Utilisation Notification, as amended subsequently, requires thermal power plants to ensure 100% utilisation of ash over the prescribed compliance cycle, with a minimum annual utilisation target of 80% in that year.

The Ash Utilisation Notification places the primary responsibility on coal- and lignite-based thermal power plants to ensure environmentally sound utilisation of the ash they generate. Permitted uses include production of bricks and blocks, and cement.

The rules also provide for environmental compensation for non-compliance. Thermal power plants failing to meet prescribed utilisation targets can face compensation of Rs 1,000 per tonne of unutilised ash.

The notification directs conduct of compliance audits of ash disposal by thermal power plants and user agencies by auditors authorised by the CPCB, with reports submitted by November 30 every year. The CPCB said it has authorised 124 auditors to undertake the compliance audits.

The board also informed the tribunal that it had issued directions earlier this year under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, to non-compliant thermal power plants on June 12 and July 3 this year. Plants found non-compliant during the first three years of the compliance cycle were also directed to achieve compliance within the stipulated period.