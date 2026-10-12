Car driven by drunk driver runs over cop probing another crash in Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old police constable died after a speeding car allegedly driven by an intoxicated man hit him while he was investigating another road accident at Thiruvadisoolam in Chengalpattu on Saturday night. A head constable and a bystander were also injured and are undergoing treatment. Three men have been arrested on charges of drunk driving after medical examination confirmed that they were intoxicated.

The deceased, Dinesh Kumar, and head constable Suresh, attached to the Chengalpattu Taluk police station, had reached the Thiruporur-Chengalpattu road around 10 pm to investigate an accident in which a car rammed into an electric pole. No major injuries were reported in the first accident, police said.

While the policemen were at the spot, another car travelling at high speed from Thiruporur towards Chengalpattu allegedly hit them and a bystander.

People at the scene rescued the injured and rushed them to Chengalpattu GH. Dinesh, who suffered severe injuries and significant blood loss, died in the early hours of Sunday. Suresh and the bystander are undergoing treatment, police said.

The Chengalpattu Taluk police registered a case and arrested Dhinakaran (34), Abinesh (27) and Arun Kumar (29). Police said the trio were travelling from Thiruporur to Hanumanthapuram, with Dhinakaran, who runs a fish stall, driving a car belonging to his elder brother.