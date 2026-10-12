Good response prompts TNWEC to plan more luxury tents at Sethumadai

COIMBATORE: Five air-conditioned tents set up at Sethumadai at the foothills of Western Ghats near Pollachi by the Tamil Nadu Wilderness Experiences Corporation (TNWEC) are attracting tourists and corporate groups, particularly during weekends and public holidays. Encouraged by the response, the corporation is planning to add more tents and create further employment opportunities for tribal residents.

Since bookings opened in March, the campsite has provided a steady source of income for local tribal communities.

"We have employed 22 people for various activities, including cooking, tent maintenance and front-desk operations. Of them, 18 are tribals, of which most of them are woman from Sarkarpathy and Nagaroothu tribal settlements who were previously unemployed. Salaries are fixed according to their roles," a TNWEC official said.

A tribal woman employed at the campsite's restaurant said she earns Rs 12,500 a month and support her family and her son's education.

The campsite offers accommodation for two adults and a child at Rs 6,000 per tent. Reservations can be made through the official website, https://trektamilnadu.com.