Govts change, but our support for Tamil Nadu is unshakeable: PM Modi

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reaffirmed the union government’s commitment to Tamil Nadu’s development, assuring the state of continued support and cooperation to accelerate its growth.
“Viksit Tamil Nadu will lead to Viksit Bharat (Developed TN will lead to a developed India),” Modi said while addressing a gathering on the IIT Madras campus after inaugurating and launching development projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore across the state, including the Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch of Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail Project built at a cost of around Rs 4,900 crore.
Sharing the stage with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Modi described the occasion as a historic day for Tamil Nadu and said the projects spanning metro rail, highways, railways, ports, petroleum and scientific research would improve connectivity, strengthen industries and create employment opportunities.
Emphasising cooperative federalism, the prime minister said the centre’s commitment to Tamil Nadu would remain unchanged despite changes in the political leadership. Recalling his association with former CMs J Jayalalithaa, M Karunanidhi, O Panneerselvam, Edappadi K Palaniswami and M K Stalin, Modi said, “Governments and political leaderships may change, but our commitment to the people of Tamil Nadu and the rapid development of this great state remains unshakeable. Today, we take this journey forward together with Chief Minister Joseph Vijay ji.”
‘Indian talent giving solutions to global health challenges’
Stressing that national progress depended on the development of individual states, Modi highlighted India’s expanding metro network, which has grown from around 250 km in 2014 to over 1,100 km across 25 cities.
“These projects are not merely slabs of concrete and steel,” he said, adding that they would ensure faster commutes, smoother trade logistics, better industrial connectivity and employment opportunities for TN’s youth.
Earlier, he visited Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre at IIT Madras and interacted with the researchers. He lauded the institution’s groundbreaking launch of high-resolution 3D cellular mapping of more than 100 human brains across different lifespan stages, along with the release of the “C-STROKE” digital atlas for stroke research.
Such breakthroughs, he said, prove that Indian talent is no longer merely adapting foreign innovations, but pioneering solutions to global healthcare challenges. The PM also launched highway projects worth around Rs 3,700 crore and railway infrastructure projects exceeding Rs 750 crore.
Port-related projects at Chennai, Kamarajar and V O Chidambaranar ports are expected to strengthen cargo handling and logistics. Modi also laid foundation stone for the Lube Oil Base Stocks project at Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited’s Manali refinery. He also offered prayers at a Shiva temple on IIT campus.