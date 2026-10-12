Govts change, but our support for Tamil Nadu is unshakeable: PM Modi

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reaffirmed the union government’s commitment to Tamil Nadu’s development, assuring the state of continued support and cooperation to accelerate its growth.

“Viksit Tamil Nadu will lead to Viksit Bharat (Developed TN will lead to a developed India),” Modi said while addressing a gathering on the IIT Madras campus after inaugurating and launching development projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore across the state, including the Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch of Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail Project built at a cost of around Rs 4,900 crore.

Sharing the stage with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Modi described the occasion as a historic day for Tamil Nadu and said the projects spanning metro rail, highways, railways, ports, petroleum and scientific research would improve connectivity, strengthen industries and create employment opportunities.

Emphasising cooperative federalism, the prime minister said the centre’s commitment to Tamil Nadu would remain unchanged despite changes in the political leadership. Recalling his association with former CMs J Jayalalithaa, M Karunanidhi, O Panneerselvam, Edappadi K Palaniswami and M K Stalin, Modi said, “Governments and political leaderships may change, but our commitment to the people of Tamil Nadu and the rapid development of this great state remains unshakeable. Today, we take this journey forward together with Chief Minister Joseph Vijay ji.”