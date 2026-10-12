Interim V-C idea in 10 Tamil Nadu universities faces pushback

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government’s move to appoint senior-most professors as interim vice-chancellors (V-Cs) in 10 state universities has drawn criticism from academicians, who warn that the arrangement could prove ineffective, trigger internal conflicts and raise questions over its legal validity.
Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan recently announced the move to address prolonged vacancies in V-C posts. However, academicians argue that seniority alone cannot determine suitability for the top administrative position, which requires leadership and management skills.
Noted academician SP Thyagarajan termed the arrangement unwise, saying that being the senior-most professor did not necessarily make one suitable to head a university.
“Usually, a search committee shortlists the best three candidates from hundreds of applications. They are interviewed, and the final appointment is made by the governor. If the senior-most faculty member is appointed instead, it could create rifts within the university,” he said.
Thyagarajan also cautioned that other senior professors could challenge the appointments in court. He suggested that the state government and the governor hold talks to resolve the deadlock over V-C appointments instead of opting for an interim arrangement.
P Duraisamy, former V-C of the University of Madras, said the appointments would offer only a temporary solution to a long-standing problem. “In the absence of a V-C, a convenor committee with at least three members can head a university. An in-charge V-C, too, is unlikely to take major decisions for the institution. Therefore, this may not bring about any key change,” he said.
Academicians have also questioned the legal validity of the move, pointing out that the Acts governing the University of Madras and Madurai Kamaraj University do not explicitly provide for interim V-Cs.
The department has collected details of senior-most professors from 10 of the 13 universities under its ambit. Mother Teresa Women’s University already has a V-C, while interim V-Cs have been appointed at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University and Alagappa University.
Higher Education Secretary Dheeraj Kumar told TNIE that they are trying to resolve the issue of V-C vacancies through interim V-Cs. Along with seniority, the administrative capability of the professors will also be taken into consideration while appointing interim V-Cs, he added.