Interim V-C idea in 10 Tamil Nadu universities faces pushback

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government’s move to appoint senior-most professors as interim vice-chancellors (V-Cs) in 10 state universities has drawn criticism from academicians, who warn that the arrangement could prove ineffective, trigger internal conflicts and raise questions over its legal validity.

Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan recently announced the move to address prolonged vacancies in V-C posts. However, academicians argue that seniority alone cannot determine suitability for the top administrative position, which requires leadership and management skills.

Noted academician SP Thyagarajan termed the arrangement unwise, saying that being the senior-most professor did not necessarily make one suitable to head a university.

“Usually, a search committee shortlists the best three candidates from hundreds of applications. They are interviewed, and the final appointment is made by the governor. If the senior-most faculty member is appointed instead, it could create rifts within the university,” he said.

Thyagarajan also cautioned that other senior professors could challenge the appointments in court. He suggested that the state government and the governor hold talks to resolve the deadlock over V-C appointments instead of opting for an interim arrangement.

P Duraisamy, former V-C of the University of Madras, said the appointments would offer only a temporary solution to a long-standing problem. “In the absence of a V-C, a convenor committee with at least three members can head a university. An in-charge V-C, too, is unlikely to take major decisions for the institution. Therefore, this may not bring about any key change,” he said.