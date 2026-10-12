Madurai Kamaraj University seeks govt aid for Tallakulam college amid financial crisis

MADURAI: After a prolonged delay, Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) has forwarded a proposal to the Higher Education Department seeking financial assistance for its college at Tallakulam, amid a financial crisis that has affected timely salary payments and prompted teaching and non-teaching staff and students to demand either government-college status or adequate grants to meet recurring expenses.

MKU College, which runs entirely on student fees without financial assistance from the State government or the university, has struggled to meet its monthly expenses. Though September salaries were delayed, the college disbursed them on October 1 after staff protested.

Around 3,407 students are pursuing UG and PG courses at the college, while around 150 teaching and non-teaching staff are employed. Of the teaching faculty, only 19 are permanent, with the majority being guest lecturers.

Speaking to TNIE, MKU College Principal (in-charge) B George said the college requires around Rs 13 crore annually to meet its expenses. If all students pay their fees without arrears, the institution can mobilise around Rs 11 crore, leaving a deficit of nearly Rs 2 crore.

“Of the monthly expenditure, around Rs 92 lakh is required for salaries and pensions, while another Rs 3 lakh is needed for maintenance expenses, including electricity and water charges. Every month, we obtain permission from the university authorities and meet the deficit by temporarily using employees’ CPS and PF funds,” he said.