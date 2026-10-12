Marudhamalai residents oppose reopening of garbage transfer station near reserve forest

COIMBATORE: Opposing the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation's (CCMC) reported move to resume operations at a garbage transfer station near the foothills of Marudhamalai, residents have demanded that the facility be permanently shut down, citing potential threats to wildlife and public health.

Members of the Marudhamalai Residents' Welfare Association held a meeting on Sunday and decided to submit a representation to the district collector, urging authorities not to reopen the facility located near the reserve forest area, which falls within an elephant movement corridor.

The residents alleged that the civic body had violated norms by establishing the facility on an Open Space Reservation (OSR) site earmarked for a public park. They also questioned the decision to locate a waste-handling facility close to residential areas and the forest boundary, warning that it could affect both people and wildlife.

K Lakshmi Narashiman, president of the association, told TNIE that the transfer station was established in 2018-19 during the AIADMK regime. Following protests and objections from residents, the facility was temporarily closed in 2022-23, during the DMK period, he said.