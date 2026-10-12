NHAI floats Rs 10.57 crore tender to repair 12 damaged bridges on NH 32 in Tamil Nadu

RAMANATHAPURAM: A recent structural audit by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) found severe deterioration, corrosion, and concrete damage in 12 bridges along the Nagapattinam-Ramanathapuram stretch of NH 32, prompting authorities to initiate rehabilitation works at a cost of Rs 10.57 crore.

The distressed bridges are located at Palliodaivayal, Marudangavayal, Vallikkollaikadu, Maravanvayal, Manamelkudi, Kottaipattinam, Periyamadaippaychchal, Nattanipurasakudi, Kanatangudi, A Manakudi and Chitturuvadi.

Senior official sources said structural audits conducted by a private consultancy for the NHAI’s Ramanathapuram Project Implementation Unit identified extensive deterioration of concrete and reinforcement at several locations. The inspections included non-destructive tests such as Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity, Rebound Hammer, and Half-Cell Potential tests.

The reports flagged low and doubtful ultrasonic pulse velocity readings in several bridge components, indicating internal cracks, voids, and loss of concrete integrity. Half-Cell Potential tests also indicated a high probability of reinforcement corrosion at several locations, while chemical tests detected carbonation of concrete.

Physical inspections further revealed exposed and heavily corroded reinforcement, loss of rebar cross-section due to rusting, cracked and debonded protective concrete layers, and spalling. Bearings at some bridges were also found to be corroded and seized, officials said.