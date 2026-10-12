Poor streetlights plague Tiruchy areas, residents link dark roads to rise in crime

TIRUCHY: Inadequate streetlighting across key residential and commercial areas of Tiruchy city remains a pertinent issue despite repeated complaints from residents and councillors.

The Tiruchy City Corporation maintains around 52,000 streetlights across 65 wards under five zones. Of these, nearly 20% are reportedly poorly maintained, with many lights not working or providing inadequate illumination, according to official sources. The problem has been reported in Thiruvanaikoil, Srirangam, Town Hall, Periyakadai Veethi, Periyakammala Street, Varaganeri, Natharsha Pallivasal Road, Fort Station, Devathanam, Palakkarai, Beema Nagar, Sanjeevi Nagar, Benwells Road, Manja Thidal, Pappakurichi, Kattur, Alwarthoppu, Khajamalai and E Pudur.

L Askar Hussain, a resident of Town Hall, said, “The area had become particularly dark after Fort Station was shifted to a new location. Many people use this road to reach the Gandhi Market and NSB Road. Some people consume alcohol and engage in anti-social activities. There is also a government museum in the area, making proper lighting essential. However, officials have failed to address the issue.”

In some places, streetlight poles remain without lights. Roads like Amma Mandapam Road and Major Saravanan Road have lights, but the illumination is not enough. Residents say poor lighting makes it difficult to travel at night and increases possibility of accidents and crimes like chain-snatching and theft. The concerns come amid reports of recent chain-snatching attempts and an attempted break-in at a nationalised bank in the city on Friday. Between October and December, around 40 crimes, including chain-snatching, burglary, robbery and theft, were recorded in Tiruchy city and approximately 282 sovereigns of gold jewellery were stolen. The city also recorded 90 fatal road accidents during the same period.