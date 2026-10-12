Poor streetlights plague Tiruchy areas, residents link dark roads to rise in crime

TIRUCHY: Inadequate streetlighting across key residential and commercial areas of Tiruchy city remains a pertinent issue despite repeated complaints from residents and councillors.
The Tiruchy City Corporation maintains around 52,000 streetlights across 65 wards under five zones. Of these, nearly 20% are reportedly poorly maintained, with many lights not working or providing inadequate illumination, according to official sources. The problem has been reported in Thiruvanaikoil, Srirangam, Town Hall, Periyakadai Veethi, Periyakammala Street, Varaganeri, Natharsha Pallivasal Road, Fort Station, Devathanam, Palakkarai, Beema Nagar, Sanjeevi Nagar, Benwells Road, Manja Thidal, Pappakurichi, Kattur, Alwarthoppu, Khajamalai and E Pudur.
L Askar Hussain, a resident of Town Hall, said, “The area had become particularly dark after Fort Station was shifted to a new location. Many people use this road to reach the Gandhi Market and NSB Road. Some people consume alcohol and engage in anti-social activities. There is also a government museum in the area, making proper lighting essential. However, officials have failed to address the issue.”
In some places, streetlight poles remain without lights. Roads like Amma Mandapam Road and Major Saravanan Road have lights, but the illumination is not enough. Residents say poor lighting makes it difficult to travel at night and increases possibility of accidents and crimes like chain-snatching and theft. The concerns come amid reports of recent chain-snatching attempts and an attempted break-in at a nationalised bank in the city on Friday. Between October and December, around 40 crimes, including chain-snatching, burglary, robbery and theft, were recorded in Tiruchy city and approximately 282 sovereigns of gold jewellery were stolen. The city also recorded 90 fatal road accidents during the same period.
The issue has also been repeatedly raised by councillors during the last two Corporation council meetings. However, they allege that no concrete action has been taken so far.
Ward 20 councillor LIC K Shankar told TNIE, “Several important roads, particularly Major Saravanan Road and Amma Mandapam Road, have streetlights that fail to provide adequate illumination. People are getting involved in accidents, and travelling along these roads at night has become frightening. A centre median with proper lighting should be installed on these roads to ensure adequate visibility and benefit the public.”
Ward 60 councillor Khajamalai Viji said, “Several parts of my ward lack streetlights, while existing lights in some locations failed to provide sufficient illumination. Women and other residents face difficulties due to the lack of proper lighting, and some places are vulnerable to anti-social activities. Officials say there are not enough streetlights available. Ultimately, it is the public that suffers.”
Ward 38 councillor M Tajudeen said, “Several streetlight poles in my ward remain without lights, forcing residents to navigate poorly lit roads after sunset. Despite raising the issue at several council meetings, no action had been taken.”
A senior Tiruchy Corporation official told TNIE, “A proposal seeking Rs 8 crore to improve 3,450 streetlights had been sent to the state government. The work will begin after the government approves the funds.”